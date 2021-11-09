Crime Reports: Nov. 10, 2021
Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Monday
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Orange Avenue.
Reports — Sunday
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Missing person on Ashwood Drive.
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Civil matter on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Unwanted subject on Liberty Road.
Theft on South Rankin Street.
Hit and run on Mount Carmel Drive.
Trespassing on Roth Hill Road.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.
Domestic disturbance on North Commerce Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Saturday
False alarm on East Franklin Street.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Traffic stop on McNeely Road.
Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Auburn Avenue.
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
Scam on Pecan Way.
Trespassing on North Circle Drive.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
India Roshawn Dobbins, 36, 1314 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Saturday
Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 407 East First Street, Natchez, on charge of telephone harassment. Held without bond.
Cantrell Johnson, 32, 411 Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, on charge of illegal possession of controlled substance. Released without bond.
Reports — Sunday
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Providence Road.
Unwanted subject on W.L Nelson Drive.
Accident on Liberty Road.
Loose livestock on Granger Road.
Trespassing on Newman Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/County Line.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop at Go Mart.
Trespassing on Grafton Circle.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop at Natchez Grand Hotel.
Malicious mischief on Cranfield Road.
Unwanted subject on Coventry Road.
Disturbance on Eastmoor Drive.
Simple assault on Southmoor Drive.
Reports — Saturday
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Furniture Factory Outlet.
Suspicious activity on East Oak Street.
Traffic stop on Airport Road.
Disturbing the peace on Barth Street.
Traffic stop at Kenny Graves Apartments.
False alarm on Roux 61 Drive.
Traffic stop on Brighton Plantation Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Kaiser’s Mobil Mart.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on Rand Road.
Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Disturbance on U.S. 61 South/Sibley.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Spencer T. French, 32, 206 Shady Acres Lane, Clayton, on P&P violation charges of resisting an officer and a warrant for criminal damage.
Arrests — Saturday
David W. Reid, 41, 182
Burl Roberts Road, Vidalia, on charges of burglary.
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Suspicious person on Peach Street
Suspicious person on Michael Drive
Auto Accident on Louisiana 15
Loose horses on Mack Moore Road
Medical call on 6th Street
Disturbance on BB Beard Road
Theft on Louisiana 565
Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive
Disturbance on Vidalia Drive
Disturbance on Louisiana 65
Unwanted person on BB Beard Road
Suspicious person on Airport Road
Suspicious person on Louisiana 568
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Fire on Walnut Street
Reports — Saturday
Disturbance on Country Meadows Road
Suspicious person on Concordia Avenue
Disturbance on Ron Road
Medical call on 7th Street
Nuisance animals on US84
Death on Louisiana 15 (Richard Tassin)
Miscellaneous call on Applegate Road
Auto Accident on US84
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Aspen Street
Disturbance on US84
Medical call on Carter street
Simple burglary on Moose Lodge Road
Disturbance on Leo Ivy Road
Disturbance on Loomis Lane
Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Medical call on Louisiana 65
Medical call on Minorca Road
Reports — Friday
Disturbance on US84
Auto accident on US84
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on Garden Drive
Unwanted person on Westside Drive
Welfare check on Airport Road
Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard
Disturbance on Terry Circle
Nuisance animals on Eagle Road
Disturbance on US84
Medical call on Kentucky Avenue
Fire on Fisherman Drive
Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on 7th Street
Auto accident on Louisiana Avenue
Disturbance on Peach Street