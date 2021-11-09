July 26, 1953 – Nov. 8, 2021

David J. Dispenza, 68, of Natchez passed away November 8th.

David was born in Brooklyn on July 26, 1953. He moved to CA in 1959. David started his career with Bank of America at 18 and retired as a Vice President of the Transportation Department at 52. In 2019, David and his wife, Blanca moved to Natchez. He loved his card games and his newly found friends. He was an avid car enthusiast being a proud owner of a 2021 LT1 Corvette Stingray, and he recently

returned from Cruisin’ the Coast.

David is survived by his wife, Blanca; his brother, Thomas, wife, Kathy and daughter, Victoria;

father-in-law, Robin Cartwright and Lisa Hernandez; sisters-in-law, Carmen Gavette, Marina and

husband, Chris Cavette; his brothers-in-law, Robin Cartwright and wife, Mellonie, Bill Lassetter,

wife, Kimber and Troy Fife; niece, Alexis Lassetter and fiancé, Robert Dossett; nephews, Anthony

Trujillo and Stevie Ray Trujillo; Cheryl Dossett and Sterling Dossett.

We will celebrate the life of David with a graveside memorial on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at 10

a.m. at The Natchez City Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please send all contributions to the Natchez Adams County Humane Society.

Online condolence may be sent the family at lairdfh.com.