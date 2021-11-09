Sandra Renee Bland, who was born to Annie Lucille Carter and Samuel William Bland on Oct. 22, 1960, died on Nov. 5, 2021.

Sandra Renee Bland leaves behind two daughters, Renata Latrice Bland and Nitara Vonchelle Counts; five grandsons, Anthony Wilson, Jaiden Murphy, Micah Counts, Caleb Counts, and Roman Counts; four siblings, Keith Bland, Daryl Bland, Scott Bland, and Lisa Carter.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Annie Lucielle Carter and Samuel William Bland; Luella Patterson Carter and granddaughter, Alyssa Renee Wilson.

Cremation will be conducted at Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta, Ga.