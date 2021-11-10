TO BE HONORED: Patriots, friends showcased during Veterans Week

NATCHEZ — On Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, Home With Heroes Foundation will be honoring three individuals with a history of helping veterans and soldiers for Veterans Week 2021.

These three will be recognized at 11 a.m. Thursday at Natchez City Hall.

They are: John Floyd, Veteran of the Year; Rosena Profice, Patriot of the Year, and Pattie Reed Jones, Soldiers’ Friend.

“These individuals have spent hundreds of hours of their personal time to help veterans and active-duty personnel,” said G. Mark LaFrancis, president of the Home With Heroes Foundation, a private non-profit organization dedicated to helping and honoring veterans and their loved ones.

In addition, John “Captain Jack” Kerwin will lead a Patriot Parade Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. He will be the Parade Marshal. Kerwin served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. “Capt. Jack is the consummate veteran,” LaFrancis said. “He is humble, patriotic, and inspiring. He said he plans to walk the distance of the Patriotic Parade.”

The parade is a walking event from Memorial Park to the Natchez Bluff, where there will be a short ceremony. For the walking parade, baby buggies, wagons, and wheelchairs will be allowed, but motorized vehicles, animals, and bicycles will be prohibited.

Lineup is 3:30 p.m. near St. Mary Basilica. Churches, schools, and organizations are encouraged to participate.

As for the awards ceremony, Floyd is commander of VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 9573 in Natchez. Profice has coordinated multiple programs for veterans. Jones is founder of Operation G.R.I.T.S. (Gifts Raised in the South), responsible for sending thousands of soldier boxes overseas.

“These are folks who do their volunteer work under the radar, but who change lives of veterans and soldiers,” LaFrancis said. “They richly deserve these awards.”

Finally, there will be an American Flag Retirement Ceremony on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. outside the Natchez Convention Center. Individuals may bring a flag to be retired or show up and retire one that will be available.

“There are lots of events happening, but I can’t think of any better than those that honor veterans and support patriotism,” LaFrancis said. “Please make time for one of the events.”

The programs are organized by local veterans’ organizations, Scouts, and patriots.

For more information, contact LaFrancis at 601-442-0980.