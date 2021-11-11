Dec. 6, 1933 – Nov. 7, 2021

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Mrs. Willie B. Lloyd, 87, of Ferriday, LA, will be held Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. from the Harvest Baptist Church, 305 Lake Drive, in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery with Pastor Cherlyn Dye officiating.

Mrs. Lloyd, daughter of Charles and Viola Williams was born in Morganza, LA and died at the Ridgecrest Community Care Center in West Monroe, LA.

She was a dentist assistant for Haygood Family Dental Clinic in Vidalia, LA for many, many years until her retirement.

Her memories will be cherished by her children, Michael Lloyd of Ft. Worth, TX, Rodney Lloyd and his wife, Shalanda of West Monroe, LA, Mary Prater and her husband, John of Milwaukee, WI and Sherria Martin of Ferriday. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Brion Prater of Milwaukee, WI, Gordan Prater of Dallas, TX, Demetra Foster and Jokora Davis (Maurice) all of Monroe, LA and Rodney Llyod, Jr. of West Monroe; nine great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding Mrs. Lloyd in death is her husband, Gordon Lloyd.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

