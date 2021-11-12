Centreville falls to Canton Academy in MAIS Class 3A Semifinals

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Academy Tigers came up one game short of playing for a state championship as they lost to the Canton Academy Panthers 35-18 Friday night in the semifinals of the MAIS Class 3A Playoffs.

No. 3 seed Canton Academy (10-2) took a 14-6 lead into halftime and led 28-12 early in the fourth quarter. No. 2 seed Centreville Academy struggled offensively in the first half and was not able to recover.

The Tigers’ defense was worn down as the second half went on and the Panthers took advantage, scoring three touchdowns.

District 3-3A champion Centreville Academy finished its 2021 season with an overall record of 9-4.