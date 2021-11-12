Crime Reports: Nov. 12, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/High Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Reports — Tuesday

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Accident on Creek Bend Road.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on Brightwood Avenue.

False alarm on Linden Drive.

Wanted person on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Reports — Monday

Road hazard on Union Street.

Accident on State Street.

Traffic stop on Lincoln Street.

Traffic stop on Claiborne Street.

Traffic stop on Edgin Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Roth Hill Road.

Shots fired on Lewis Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Auto Zone.

False alarm on State Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

April Harris, 39, 5-B Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI refusal. Released without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Javonta Janeal Briggs, 28, 1718 Seale Road, Roxie, on charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and seat belt violation. Held on $1,000 bond.

India Roshawn Dobbins, 36, 1314 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Eight traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Theft on State Street.

Welfare concern/check on North Palestine Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Juvenile problem on Reba Christian Road.

Shots fired on Pine Hill Drive.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Kaiser Lake Road.

Reports — Monday

Civil matter on Pheasant Road.

Accident on Lagrange Road

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on State Street.

Theft on Ingram Circle.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Missing person on State Street.

Theft on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Fredrick Road.

Unauthorized use on Broadmoor Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Lawrence H. White, 48, 124 Holly Grove, Vidalia, on charges of second degree burglary, simple criminal damage to property.

Joseph A. Watson, 49, 227m Loomis Lane, Clayton, on charges of illegal use of controlled substances in presence of a person under 17, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper supervision of a minor.

Latoya Erette Jefferson, 26, 120 Margaret Drive, Clayton, on charges of illegal use of controlled substances in presence of a person under 17, possession of marijuana, improper supervision of a minor.

Keith Evans, 61, 2450 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, on charges of DWI 1st offense, failure to dim headlights, speeding, driving under suspension.

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on Firmin Drive

Business burglary

Miscellaneous call on Florida Avenue

Medical call on kindergarten road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Theft on Carter Street

Theft on Carter street

Theft on Pecan Street

Possession of stolen property

Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Unwanted person on Louisiana 15

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Theft on Burl Roberts Road

Medical call on 2nd Street

Harassing call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Battery on a correctional officer on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Doty Road

Auto accident on Serio Boulevard

Loose horses on Louisiana 3196

Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street

Fire on Louisiana 131

Miscellaneous call on Campbell Drive

Disturbance on East Cottondale Court

Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road

Suspicious person on US84

Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road

Miscellaneous call on Smart Lane

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Aaron K. Sutton, 42, 283 Traxler Road, Ferriday, of charges of theft/shoplifting $50-$75 of merchandise.