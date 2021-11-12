Law enforcement issues alert for missing Natchez teen

Published 10:37 am Friday, November 12, 2021

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — A Natchez teen has been reported missing by Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Javari Malik Blanton, age 15, is descried as a Black male, five feet and nine inches tall, 142 pounds with brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, Nov. 8, in Vidalia, La., and has not returned home to Natchez since, law enforcement officials said.

He was seen in a white Nissan Altima. His direction of travel is unknown.

Maj. Frank Smith said detectives had spoken with the teen’s father who after communicating with his son was under the impression that he would return home Thursday night.

“As of this morning (Friday), he hasn’t come home,” Smith said. “We have no new information.”

If anyone has information regarding Blanton’s whereabouts, they should contact Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.

More News

ArtsNatchez Gallery celebrates life, artistic passions of Barbara Kaiser with reception on Saturday

UPDATE: Natchez teen found, is safe

Colored Troops monument committee narrows potential sites to eight

Nathaniel Chatman Jr. 

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...