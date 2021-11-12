Oct. 25, 1934 – Nov. 10, 2021

GLOSTER – Robert Louis Bateman, 87, of Gloster, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. He was born Oct. 25, 1934, the son of Delos Nathaniel Bateman and Claudia Forman Bateman.

Mr. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and worked in his own business, Bateman Air Conditioning, for many years. He was also a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Jill Bateman of Gloster, MS and Janet Touchstone and husband, Greg of Magnolia, MS; seven grandchildren, Brenda Jones and husband, Mike of Gloster, Colten Leggett and wife, Alexis of Natchez, Lia Touchstone of Gloster, Grant Touchstone, Haley Touchstone, and Jonathan Touchstone all of Magnolia, MS, Thomas Touchstone of Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii; two great-grandchildren Paxton and Averie-Anne Jones of Gloster; three sisters, Mary Ratcliff of Gloster, MS, Alice Bateman of Baker, LA, and Donnis Martin of Baker, LA.

He was preceded in death by parents, Delos Nathaniel Bateman and Claudia Forman Bateman and his wife, Nelda Bateman.

Visitation is Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Visitation Saturday, Nov. 20, at Brown Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Blaine Stafford, Bro. Ellis Hollingsworth and Bro. Greg Touchstone. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Colten Leggett, Michael Jones, Grant Touchstone, Thomas Touchstone, Jonathan Touchstone, Brian Anders. Honorary Pallbearers are Gene Anders and Tommy Martin.