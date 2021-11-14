Crime Reports: Nov. 14, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on Grinnell Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Birdwood Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Robinson Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Malicious mischief on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Hit and run on North Circle Drive.

Shots fired on Woodhaven Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Pond Road.

Shots fired on North Commerce Street Extension.

False alarm on Millette Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Loud noise/music on South Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on Spruce Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Quentin Daniel Floyd, 35, 535 Hardtime Road, Fayette, on charge of driving while license suspended. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tyler Dwayne Gaines, 21, 10 Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary; all but dwelling. Held on $5,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/County Line.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Otis Redding Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road/City Limits.

Two traffic stops on Powlett Road.

Intelligence report on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Eagle Pawn Shop.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Burglary on Azalea Lane.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on West Wilderness Road.

Theft on Grove Acres Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on Windy Hill Road.

Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.

Trespassing on Hensley Road.

Traffic stop on Dunbarton Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on Magnolia Avenue.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Crystal M. Green, 38, 608 Clinton Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to 30 days default and $290 fine for no vehicle registration.

Jarrvis J. Davis, 30, 613 7th Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to 15 days default and $650 fine and court costs for possession of synthetic marijuana.

Eriel K. Jefferson, 34, 906 Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced for 2 days with credit for time served, fine and court costs of $260.

Kay K. Harveston, 60, 916 Airport Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 29 days with credit for time served for possesion of drug paraphernalia.

Elijah K. White, 18, 270 Concord Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to 60 days default and $610 in court costs and fines for identty theft and computer fraud. Restitution is $200.

Kenneth R. Jackson 47, 101 Orange Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to $610 in court costs and fine for aggravated assualt.

Marrisa White, 25, 224 Iris Lane, Pineville, P&P violation.

Cortland Flownrey, 39, 120 Margaret Circle, Clayton, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin P Mart, 35, 17 Dotson Road, Rayville, on charges of remaining after being forbidden.

Steven E. Egloff, 50, 916 Airport Road, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.

Kenneth N. Fife, 20 , 148 Providence Road, Waterproof, on warrants for Tensas.

Arrests — Tuesday

Delandro Bill, 32, 1229 Texer Street, Natchez, on a parole violation.

JaJaorre A. McCray 29, 101 Crescent Drive, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Fredrick Fuciar Jr., 38, 117 Live Oak Road, Jonesville on a P&P hold.

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Horne Road

Reckless driving on US84

Suspicious person on Ron Road

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Horne Road

Medical call on Dandridge Street

Fight on N Grove Drive

Attempted break in on Louisiana 65

Domestic violence on Audubon Acres Circle

Disturbance on Cottonwood Drive

Auto accident on Louisiana 65

Medical call on 7th Street

Auto Accident on Louisiana 906

Miscellaneous call on Bowie Road

Reports — Wednesday

Wednesday

Nuisance animals on US84

Suspicious person on Belle Grove Circle

Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle

Unwanted person on Moose Lodge Road

Juvenile problem on Kindergarten Road

Auto accident on Carter Street

Medical emergency on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Azalea Street

Welfare check on Louisiana 129

Stalking call on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana 124

Medical call on Orange Street

Disturbance on Warren Street

Unwanted person on Louisiana 568

Medical call on Traxler Road

Suspicious person on Grape Street

Unwanted person on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 571