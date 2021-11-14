Crime Reports: Nov. 14, 2021
Published 5:48 am Sunday, November 14, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Friday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Thursday
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Harassment on Grinnell Lane.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.
Reports — Wednesday
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Malicious mischief on Birdwood Drive.
Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Abandoned vehicle on Robinson Street.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on Duncan Avenue.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Malicious mischief on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Hit and run on North Circle Drive.
Shots fired on Woodhaven Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Pond Road.
Shots fired on North Commerce Street Extension.
False alarm on Millette Street.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Loud noise/music on South Circle Drive.
Traffic stop on Spruce Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Quentin Daniel Floyd, 35, 535 Hardtime Road, Fayette, on charge of driving while license suspended. Held on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Wednesday
Tyler Dwayne Gaines, 21, 10 Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary; all but dwelling. Held on $5,000 bond.
Reports — Thursday
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/County Line.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Otis Redding Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road/City Limits.
Two traffic stops on Powlett Road.
Intelligence report on Magnolia Avenue.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Eagle Pawn Shop.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Burglary on Azalea Lane.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.
False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.
False alarm on West Wilderness Road.
Theft on Grove Acres Road.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Accident on Windy Hill Road.
Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.
Trespassing on Hensley Road.
Traffic stop on Dunbarton Road.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
False alarm on Magnolia Avenue.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Crystal M. Green, 38, 608 Clinton Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to 30 days default and $290 fine for no vehicle registration.
Jarrvis J. Davis, 30, 613 7th Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to 15 days default and $650 fine and court costs for possession of synthetic marijuana.
Eriel K. Jefferson, 34, 906 Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced for 2 days with credit for time served, fine and court costs of $260.
Kay K. Harveston, 60, 916 Airport Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 29 days with credit for time served for possesion of drug paraphernalia.
Elijah K. White, 18, 270 Concord Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to 60 days default and $610 in court costs and fines for identty theft and computer fraud. Restitution is $200.
Kenneth R. Jackson 47, 101 Orange Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to $610 in court costs and fine for aggravated assualt.
Marrisa White, 25, 224 Iris Lane, Pineville, P&P violation.
Cortland Flownrey, 39, 120 Margaret Circle, Clayton, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin P Mart, 35, 17 Dotson Road, Rayville, on charges of remaining after being forbidden.
Steven E. Egloff, 50, 916 Airport Road, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.
Kenneth N. Fife, 20 , 148 Providence Road, Waterproof, on warrants for Tensas.
Arrests — Tuesday
Delandro Bill, 32, 1229 Texer Street, Natchez, on a parole violation.
JaJaorre A. McCray 29, 101 Crescent Drive, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Fredrick Fuciar Jr., 38, 117 Live Oak Road, Jonesville on a P&P hold.
Reports — Friday
Medical call on Belle Grove Circle
Reports — Thursday
Medical call on Horne Road
Reckless driving on US84
Suspicious person on Ron Road
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Horne Road
Medical call on Dandridge Street
Fight on N Grove Drive
Attempted break in on Louisiana 65
Domestic violence on Audubon Acres Circle
Disturbance on Cottonwood Drive
Auto accident on Louisiana 65
Medical call on 7th Street
Auto Accident on Louisiana 906
Miscellaneous call on Bowie Road
Reports — Wednesday
Nuisance animals on US84
Suspicious person on Belle Grove Circle
Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle
Unwanted person on Moose Lodge Road
Juvenile problem on Kindergarten Road
Auto accident on Carter Street
Medical emergency on Louisiana 565
Medical call on Azalea Street
Welfare check on Louisiana 129
Stalking call on Carter Street
Medical call on Louisiana 124
Medical call on Orange Street
Disturbance on Warren Street
Unwanted person on Louisiana 568
Medical call on Traxler Road
Suspicious person on Grape Street
Unwanted person on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 571