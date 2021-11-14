GALLERY: Hallmark movie premieres on Natchez Bluff

Published 8:53 pm Sunday, November 14, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Thousands of people gathered on the Natchez Bluff  with lawn chairs and blankets Sunday evening for the movie premiere of “Every Time a Bell Rings,” a Hallmark channel Christmas movie filmed in Natchez.

The film’s official release date is not until Nov. 18. However, Natchez got the first viewing of the film on a big screen.

The premiere also had special guests, Gov. Tate Reeves and cast members.

Above are pictures from Sunday’s premiere.

