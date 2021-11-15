Sept. 29, 1935 – Nov. 12, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Albert Garfield, 86, of Natchez, who died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Sunnyside, 102 Rembert Street, Natchez, Mississippi. Anyone who would like to attend is welcome.

“Big Al” as referred to by many of his friends, was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 29, 1935. He moved to Natchez, in 1944 and immediately fell in love with the community and the people, especially his poker group.

He is survived by his daughter, Monica Garfield; his step son, Mathew Adams and family and as he referred to her as, “The love of his life”, Colleen Wilkins.

