July 12, 1923 – Nov. 13, 2021

Services for Annie Mae Garland Sturgis, 98, of Waterproof, LA, who died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Denny Braswell officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Sturgis was born July 12, 1923, in Natchez, MS, the daughter of James A. Garland and Martha Edith Lineback Garland.

She worked hard her entire life, and was a spitfire.

Mrs. Sturgis is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Homer J. Sturgis; son, Jamelle Sturgis; grandson, James Gayle Sturgis; brothers, Charles Edgar Orcutt, and James Oscar Garland; and sisters, Mazie Dunham Smith and Betty Jean Skaggs.

Survivors include, daughters, Doris McDaniel of San Bernardino, CA, Ginger Dale Sturgis Bolyer of Ferriday, LA; son, David C. Ola of Waterproof, LA; grandchildren, Edward J. Bolyer, Jr. and wife Betty; Dorsan Bolyer Boyter and husband, Charles, Sandra Sturgis Sprinkle and husband, Travis; Veronica Sturgis Boren, and husband, Jim; James Scott McDaniel and wife, Michelle; Antionette Ola White, and Donna Marie Ola; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Matt Mulvihill, Jay Sturgis, Stephanie Sturgis Walker, Ali Brownell, Daryl Walker, Michael Brownell, Donna Ola and Cavin Greer.

