May 19, 1964 – Oct. 24, 2021

Stephen Carrington LeMay, 57, of Odessa, Texas, passed away of a heart attack on October 24, 2021.

Steve was born in New Orleans, LA, on May 19, 1964, the son of Ralph and Carole LeMay.

His childhood and youth were spent in Mobile, AL and Jay, Maine, and after leaving Natchez, Steve moved to Michigan where he met his wife, Alma Smith. They then moved to Odessa, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Alma, two uncles, Robert B. LeMay and David L. Fox.

He is survived by his parents, sister, Julia LeMay Schefano (Frank), nephew Jacob Schefano, two children by a previous marriage, Paul LeMay and Jessica LeMay Cuykendall, two aunts Barbara P. LeMay and Barbara G. Fox and four cousins.

Visitation will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 20th at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace UMC, Natchez Adams County Humane Society or a charity of choice.

