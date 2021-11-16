Jan. 30, 1931 – Nov. 12, 2021

NATCHEZ – Services for J. E. Smith, 90, of Natchez, who died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Natchez, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Natchez City Cemetery with Warren Schulingcamp officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Smith was born Jan. 30, 1931 in Liberty, MS, the son of Ovilton Smith and R. E. Whittington Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Gina Smith; brothers, J. C. Smith, Melvin Smith and sister, Euna Bell Thornton.

Survivors include his wife, Lottte Smith of Natchez; son, James Smith of Raleigh, NC; granddaughter, Brooke Smith of Raleigh, NC and a number of nieces and nephews.

