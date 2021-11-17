Court Case Conclusions: Nov. 17, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 5-11:

Robert T. Longmire charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Dantashia McGuire charged with hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Dantashia McGuire charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Dantashia McGuire charged with possession of a controlled substance – ecstasy with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Dantashia McGuire charged with possession of marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Dantashia McGuire charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, Nov. 5:

Keisha Campbell pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, more than .1 grams and less than 2 grams, in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and sentence to run consecutively with her sentence in Cause No. 20-KR-0074-S (pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine). Defendant must be placed in a residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment program. Upon successful completion of said program the Defendant must be placed on Post-Release Supervision. That in lieu of Post-Release Supervision the Defendant must enter and complete the Sixth Judicial District Adult Intervention Court Program. Must pay any and all court costs, and pay all Intervention Court fees, fines and costs. It is further ordered that the said payment is stayed until the Defendant Keisha Campbell’s release from the residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment program.

Jason Charles White pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, in an amount of more than one tenth (0.1) gram, but less than two (2) grams, in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of three years. The defendant must receive outpatient alcohol and drug treatment while he is on probation. Must pay a fine of $1,500.00, payable within 18 months, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Tyrone Thomas Trice pleaded guilty to the less included charge in Count I, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, in an amount of more than two grams, but lees than 10 grams, as a NON-habitual, in Judge Blackwell’s court. Pursuant of the plea agreement, the State shall dismiss Count II Conspiracy, and not pursue a pending unindicted Adams County criminal charge. Sentenced to eight years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of three years. Must pay a fine of $1,500.00, payable within one year, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

D’Vonte Leonard, who pleaded guilty to burglary of a building other than a dwelling in Cause No. 18-KR-0033-S; burglary of an automobile in Cause No. 18-KR-0034-S; and burglary of an automobile in Cause No. 19-KR-0002-S and was serve a team of seven years per count to run consecutively on March 13, 2019 in Judge Sanders’ court, violated the rules and regulations of the Sixth Judicial Adult Intervention Program and was not a suitable participant in the program. The defendant is hereby removed from the Sixth Judicial Adult Intervention Program, and that his post-release supervision is revoked in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to serve 21 years, with seven years suspended and 14 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Melvin Warner, who pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and was sentenced to serve five years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, after serving one day, was placed on post release supervision for five years and entered the Sixth Judicial District Adult Drug Court Program with full credit for any time served in Judge Sanders’ court on Sept. 25, 2019, had repeatedly violated the rules and regulations of the Sixth Judicial Court Adult Intervention Court Program and is not a suitable participant in the program. The defendant is hereby removed from the Sixth Judicial Adult Intervention Court Program, and that his post-release supervision is revoked. The defendant’s original sentence as set forth in the Sept. 25, 2019 Guilty Plea and Sentencing Order is hereby reinstated in Judge Sanders’ court and that the defendant, Melvin Warner, is sentenced to serve five years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Must pay any and all outstanding court costs and Sixth Judicial Adult Intervention Court Program costs and fees.

Jamaien Washington was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder in Count I, aggravated assault in Count II, aggravated assault in Count III, and drive-by shooting in Count IV in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced on Count I to serve the mandatory sentence of life in prison in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, on Count II to serve 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, on Count III to serve 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and on Count IV to serve 30 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The defendant shall receive credit for any time served. All of these sentences are to run concurrently. The court imposed the mandatory enhancements, and sentenced the defendant to serve additional five-year sentences on Count II, Count III, and Count IV in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. These enhanced sentences shall run CONSECUTIVE to Counts I – !V, and CONSECUTIVE to each other, and shall not be reduced or suspended. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Douglas Maxie was found guilty by a jury of fondling a child in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to 15 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with credit for any time served. Must register as a sex offender upon release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Ledger V. Powell was found to be clearly in violation of his post-release supervision for leaving the state without permission, failure to report, and failure to pay court costs and fees in Judge Blackwell’s court. His suspended sentences is to be revoked for a technical violation, with the defendant to serve a 90-day sentence at a Mississippi Department of Corrections Technical Violation Center. The defendant shall receive credit for all time served. The defendant was remanded back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Thursday, Nov. 4:

Zachary Minor was found guilty by a jury of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled substance, marijuana, in an amount more than 250 grams in Count III and trafficking of Schedule I controlled substance, tetrahydrocannabinol, in an amount of 200 grams or more in Count IV in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced on Count IV to serve 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with credit for time served, 10 years to serve, which shall not be reduced or suspended and the defendant shall not be eligible for parole or probation. The remaining 10 years shall be suspended, with the first five years to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision, and the remaining five years to be served on non-reporting post-release supervision. Sentenced on Count III to serve 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. These sentences are to run concurrently. Must pay a fine of $5,000.00, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee. The $5,000.00 is to be paid in full within the five years the defendant is on formal reporting post-release supervision.

Thursday, Oct. 28:

Jordan Donald pleaded guilty to aggravated assault (Count I) in Judge Blackwell’s court. Pursuant to the plea agreement, the State shall dismiss Count II and shall not seek the firearm enhancement. Sentenced to 15 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with seven years to serve, eight years suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision for five years. Defendant must enroll and complete an anger management program, and any other mental health program as deemed necessary, by the Mississippi Department of Corrections prior to release. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Friday, Oct. 22:

Darryl K. Hurts Jr., who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder on Feb. 2, 2021, was sentenced in Judge Sanders’ court to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 years suspended, and 10 years to serve. After serving a period of five years the Defendant must be placed on post-release supervision for a period of five years. Defendant must receive full credit for time served. It was further ordered that the Mississippi Department of Corrections must at all times house the Defendant, Darryl Hurts, at a different facility than either Darnell Stevenson or Damien Washington.

Wednesday, Oct. 6:

Terrion’te Ja’Quion Swanson, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Judge Blackwell’s court on Aug. 28, 2019 and was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for all time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision for a period of three years through the Mississippi Department of Corrections, was found to clearly be in violation of his post-release supervision for committing a new crime, armed robbery, in Judge Blackwell’s court. The court ordered that the defendant’s suspended sentenced was revoked, and ordered the defendant to serve the remaining balance of his sentence. The defendant was remanded back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Nov. 10:

Keyara Simone Adams, 26, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Fine set at $648.75.

Deandre Thomas, 28, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 10 days with seven days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Banned from the premises of Carpenter Apartments. Fine set at $548.75.

Florida Mae King, 28, charged with malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Case remanded to files.

Florida Mae King, 28, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Anthony Lavell Bradford, 32, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

David Lynn Coleman, 50, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 21, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 90 days with 57 days suspended. Thirty-three days credit for time served. Fine set at $248.75.

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 21, charged with escape of prisoners. Case remanded to files.

Shasta Delane Netterville, 44, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case dismissed.

Shasta Delane Netterville, 44, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Case dismissed.