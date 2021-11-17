Courthouse Records: Nov. 17, 2021

Adams County

Nov. 5-11

Civil suits:

Estate of Mary Evelyn Metts.

Estate of Ray Lang.

Conservatorship of Yolanda Alaine Bradley.

Anthony Heidelberg v. Toya Sproulls.

Estate of Robert J. Ashley.

DHS — Charles Wagley.

DHS — Natasha D. Posey.

DHS — Tyron Newman.

DHS — Gregory D. Myles.

DHS — TreVonte Donald.

DHS — Riche Jackson.

DHS — Aaliyah Davis.

DHS — Essence Conner.

DHS — Rebecca Carter.

DHS — Christopher Carney.

DHS — Margaret Boutwell.

DHS — Christopher Bates.

DHS — Stephanie Woodfork.

Divorces:

Olivia Faye Smith and Bobby Eugene Smith III. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Bennie Lee Henderson, 72, Natchez to Doretha Henderson (Barnes), 65, Natchez.

William Carter Vines, 28, Woodville to Alexis Nicole White, 30, Woodville.

Ben Robert McKinney Jr., 64, Natchez to Lisa J. Chandler (Jenkins), 60, Natchez.

Gerhard Cornelis Van Rooyen, 27, Mooihoek Farm, South Africa to Bailey Marie New, 26, Madison.

Joshua Ian Redman, 33, Dry Prong, La. to Charlie Kae McCall, 29, Dry Prong, La.

Dwayne K. Blackwell, 52, Natchez to Cynthia Rochelle Davis, 36, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Nov. 4-10

Roderick Herman Proby to James Walker, a portion of lots 2 and 3 of the Albert James’ Lots.

Louis B. Dawson and Frelika Lasha Dawson to Jonathan Weatherspoon, lot 9 being a 0.63 acre portion of Mt. Airy Plantation and Highland Plantation.

Hayward E. Simonton Jr. and Linda P. Simonton to MHK, LLC, a portion of the Reed Tract.

Wendy G. Grandlin to Mike Oil Company, lot 11 of Southfork Estates being a 0.75 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Janice H. Hatcher, Rhonda H. Young and Wendell Wesley Halford to Tatia Lyn Fears, lot 3 Cherokee Park Subdivision.

James Terrell Foster and Patricia Farris Foster to Willie Roy Anderson, lots 11, 12 and 13 Prince Addition.

Kenneth R. Smith and Billie S. Smith to Anthony W. Scheibli and Robin W. Doyle, lot 89 Montebello Subdivision.

Delores L. McAdams to Geneva Johnson, lot 15 Fatherland Acres Subdivision (Third Development).

Sandres W. Bonds N/K/A Sandres Marsaw to Rosetta Fleming, lot 3 Crown Court Subdivision.

Kenneth E. Timmons and Melissa A. Timmons to Don Michael Moss and Madison Moss, lot 32 Montebello Subdivision.

Ashley N. Matthews, a/k/a Ashley Matthews Henderson, and Robert Henderson III to Alexis Bass, lot 55 Oakland Subdivision.

Walter Wayne Mingee to Ella Davis, lot 43 Montebello Subdivision.

Johnny L. Waycaster and Shirley A. Gurney to Lawrence A. Smith III and Jacqueline P. Smith, land commencing at a point on the westerly side or line of South Rankin Street.

Mortgages:

Nov. 4-10

James Michael New and Glenys Patricia New to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a 45.000 Acre Tract Property of James Michael New.

Stanley Eugene Felter to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning on the northerly line of the Old Natchez-Washington Road at the southeast corner of that portion of Oakland Plantation.

Stanley Eugene Felter to United Mississippi Bank, a 4.44 Acre Portion of the Swain Tract.

Stanley E. Felter to United Mississippi Bank, a portion of Oakland Plantation.

Tatia Lyn Fears to Caliber Home Loans, Inc., lot 3 Cherokee Park Subdivision.

Willie Roy Anderson to Home Bank, lots 11, 12 and 13 Prince Addition.

Matthew B. Goldman and Catherine W. McDaniel (now Goldman) to United Mississippi Bank, land commencing at the southwest corner of the intersection of Orange Avenue and the extension of Franklin Street.

Aadrian Trevell Bernard and Nikki Scherril Bernard to GMFS, LLC, lot 61 Brookfield Subdivision.

Anthony W. Scheibli to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 89 Montebello Subdivision.

Geneva Johnson to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot 15 Fatherland Acres Subdivision (Third Development).

Rosetta Fleming to Sandres Marsaw, lot 3 Crown Court Subdivision.

Lauretta Herbert and Christopher Herbert to United Mississippi Bank, lot 12 LaGrange Subdivision.

Darlene Rollins Taylor to United Mississippi Bank, lot 10 Northview Subdivision (First Development).

Don Michael Moss and Madison Moss to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 32 Montebello Subdivision.

Alexis Bass to Caliber Home Loans, Inc., lot 55 Oakland Subdivision.

Ella Davis to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot 43 Montebello Subdivision.

Lawrence A. Smith III and Jacqueline P. Smith to Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc., land commencing at a point on the westerly side or line of South Rankin Street.

Adams County Justice Court

Monday, Nov. 8

Civil cases:

Fast Money v. Mary McKenzie.

Fast Money v. Reginald Roberts.

Verna Batiste v. Robert Carter.

Carrie & Guillot Van Winkle v. Jerry Brownell.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Charles Williams.

The Mark Apartments v. Chelsea Smith.

Midland Credit v. Willie Washington.

Midland Credit v. Christine Nichols.

Midland Credit v. Jerika Washington.

Delta Bank v. James Mitchell.

Delta Bank v. Derrick Manuel.

Concordia Parish

Nov. 5-11

Civil suits:

Succession of Johnny Brown Jr.

First Franklin Financial Corporation v. David B. Temple.

Finance of America Reverse, LLC v. Thomas Larry Bagby.

Capital One Bank (USA) v. Patricia J. Burress.

Succession of Mary Constance Green McDonough A/K/A Mary Green McDonough.

Succession of Doris M. Craft Grantham.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. David Taylor.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Bridgette Travis.

Traci L. Sandy v. Jeremiah S. Sandy. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Jeremiah S. Sandy. (Non Support)

Amy L. Mayse v. Kevin Mayse Sr. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Kevin Mayse Sr. (Non Support)

Leigh Kleimann v. Brandon Farmer.

State of Louisiana v. Brandon Farmer.

Macy McLeod v. Joshua McLeod. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Joshua McLeod. (Non Support)

Divorces:

Jackie L. Little v. Jimmie L. Little.

Linda Warner Townsend v. Richard Townsend.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Melinda Freeman and Thomas Glen Freeman to Robert E. Myers and Gregory Brian Myers, lot 82 Taconey Subdivision.

Myrtle M. Burks and Lisa L. Sims Nichols to Ida Parker, lot 40 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Daniel Coleman Beard and Charlotte Talley Beard to Cirsara Neche Bequette, lot 33 Murray Addition “A”.

Douglas Wayne Aarons and Leah Aarons to Tien Bui, Christopher Huynh and Thi Duong, lot 21 Gillespie Heights, First Development.

Willie Earl Laird and Carolyn Audry Nell Laird to John Cook, lot 19 of lot 17 Sycamore Plantation.

Mortgages:

Robert E. Myers and Gregory Brian Myers to United Mississippi Bank, lot 82 Taconey Subdivision.

Charles J. Falkenheiner and Kimberly Dozart Falkenheiner to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 12 and 13 J.A. Hayes Tract of the Gregory Addition.

Ida Parker to GMFS, LLC, lot 40 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Cirsara Neche Bequette to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 33 Murray Addition “A”.

Christopher Huynh, Thi Duong and Tien Bui to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 21 Gillespie Heights, First Development.

William Landry McGivaren and Karlee Woodruff McGivaren to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, lot 11 Riverbend Subdivision.

Scott K. Frye and Teresa R. Frye to Loandepot.com, LLC, a 9.88 acre tract, portion of lot 31 Brookwater Plantation.