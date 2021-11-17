FERRIDAY – Funeral services for James “Deacon” Coleman, 86, of Ferriday, LA, who passed peacefully at his residence with his family, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, Mt. Beulah B.C. with Pastor Larry Andrews officiating.

Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. James Coleman was born Sept. 15, 1935 in New Orleans, LA, the son of Leonard Coleman and Mattie Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Deacon is leaving his memories to his wife, Ruby Stelly Coleman; one daughter, Lisa Stelly; three brothers, Henry Boxley and Charles Boxley and wife, Lucille, all of Ferriday, LA; one sister, Serena Williams and husband, Jonas, Vidalia, LA; one granddaughter, Tarajah Stelly; two great-grandchildren, Anasia Jefferson, Kyndall Brown, all of Ferriday, LA; two sisters-in-law, Penny Lindsey, Morena Valley, CA and Ester Hudson, Lafayette, LA; two brothers-in-law, Fred Hudson, Houston, TX and Michael Hudson, Lafayette, LA; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

