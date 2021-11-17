April 12, 1926 – Nov. 15, 2021

JONESVILLE – Funeral services for Rowena M. Williams, 95, of Jonesville, LA, that passed Nov. 15, 2021 at Trinity Hospital, will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, St. Mary B.C., Jonesville, LA, with Pastor Mays Gayden officiating.

Burial will follow at New Mt. Olive B.C. Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rowena Matthews Williams was born April 12, 1926, Dayton, LA, the daughter of Charlie Matthews and Fannie Jenkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ellis Williams, Sr.; two sons, Wilbert White, David White, Sr.; one son-in-law, James Branch.

Mrs. Rowena was truly blessed and loved by many. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, two sons, Marvin Williams and his wife, Katie, Ellis Williams, Jr.; one daughter, Carolyn Branch, all of Jonesville, LA; eighteen grandchildren; forty-four great-grandchildren; twenty-one great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

COVID-19 restrictions are strictly enforced. Wear your mask.

