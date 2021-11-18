Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder Thursday evening, suspect in custody

Published 9:46 pm Thursday, November 18, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate a murder Thursday evening at 36 Old Courthouse Road in Natchez. (Submitted photo)

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a murder Thursday evening at 34 Old Courthouse Road in Natchez.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said at approximately 9:40 p.m. that detectives were still on scene actively investigating and a suspect has been taken into custody. The suspect’s and victim’s names have not been released.

“That is all I can say for now until the family has been properly notified,” Patten said. “This is an active investigation.”

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

