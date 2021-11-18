Arlie Junior Vangilder

April 4, 1943 – Nov. 16, 2021

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for A.J. Vangilder, 78, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Jerry Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

A.J. was born on Sunday, April 4, 1943, in Marmaduke, AR and passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at his home in West Monroe, LA. He was a lifelong farmer and loved going to his grandkids sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie B. Vangilder and Lillie Mae Campbell Vangilder.

A.J. leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Patricia Vangilder of West Monroe, LA; three daughters, Tresea Vangilder of West Monroe, LA, Robin Vangilder Booth and her husband, Troy of West Monroe, LA and Jana Ingram and her husband, Dr. Kevin Ingram of Vidalia, LA; son, Jason Vangilder and his wife, Isabel of Little Rock, AR; sister, Rhonda Linam and her husband, Mike of Wynne, AR; four brothers, Wayne Vangilder and his wife, Beverly of St. Louis, MO, Bill Vangilder and his wife, Sandra of Paragould, AR, Tommy Vangilder and his wife, Judy of Jonesboro, AR, and Max Vangilder and his wife, Diane of Swartz, LA; two grandsons, Austin Booth and Josh Ingram; two granddaughters, Heather Wallace and her husband, Chad and Alexis Booth; and two great-grandchildren, Cade Wallace and Caroline Wallace.

Those honoring A.J. as pallbearers are Austin Booth, Josh Ingram, Dr. Kevin Ingram, Troy Booth, Chad Wallace, and Cecil Parker.

Honorary pallbearers will be Willard Kasell, Bert Taunton, Joe King, Terry Guillory, Martin Nelson, Richard Crews, Kenny Brown, Jim Braucht, and Roger Carter.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the alzheimersassociation.org.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.