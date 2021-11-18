Sept. 14, 1935 – Nov. 16, 2021

MEADVILLE – Funeral services for Mr. Charles Ray “Sonny” Sullivan will be on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville, MS, at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in the Natchez City Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Rev. Mike Carraway will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m.

Mr. Sullivan, 86, of Natchez, MS, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 14, 1935, in Aliceville, AL, to Mr. Marvin Lester Sullivan and Mrs. Emma Mae Tyner Sullivan.

He retired from International Paper Company in Natchez, MS, where he worked for 38 years as a Lab Chemist.

He was a faithful supporter of Alabama Football and enjoyed watching every time the team played. He was an outdoors man, loving to fish and garden.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Charlotte Gay Sullivan; brother, Lanny Sullivan; sisters, Shirley Faye Moore and Carol Ann West.

Survivors are his daughter, Charlotte Jan Shell; son, Charles Ray Sullivan Jr, brother, Robert K. Sullivan; sister, Amy Jewel Jacques; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Pallbearers are James Sullivan, Simon Sullivan, Landon Partridge, Michael Chase Norris, Chance Garner and Travis Garner.

The family request memorials be made in his name to: Springhill Baptist Church, 430 Freewoods Rd. SW, Roxie MS, 39661.

