Green Wave throttle Parklane 8-0

NATCHEZ — Cathedral blasted eight goals past Parklane as they won 8-0 Thursday night on a mercy rule. Play was stopped after 60 minutes, 20 minutes shy of a complete game.

Jacob Anders, Tristan Fondren, Grayson Guedon, Jacob Moore, and Logan Ellis scored a goal in the contest. Guedon scored the most goals by finding the back of the net four separate times. He scored his first goal on a penalty kick.

“I was nervous when I stepped up, and I took a deep breath,” Guedon said. “I knew exactly what I had to do, which was to execute my shot, and I did.”

He started the year as a defender while several players were playing football for the Green Wave. When football season ended, head coach Dennis Hogue moved him to a Forward and Midfielder role.

Cathedral has a young group of players with Anders and Fondren, who are not in high school yet, playing in a forward role. Guedon, Ellis, Moore, and Drew Thompson have been playing together since they were little, he said. Their communication and work ethic has spilled over into the younger kids as they made fantastic attacking movements. Moore played some great passes to give him opportunities to score.

“Moore sent some great through balls to me,” Guedon said. “My teammates were giving me open passes and lanes, which created space for me to have shots all night.”

Moore creating space allowed Ellis to score a goal.

“We had a free kick, and I was going to send the ball to Jacob. I hear the coach yell, ‘Hey Chance, let him dribble it up,’” Ellis said. “I dribbled the ball up, and Moore made a great run to pull defenders out of the way. I had space, so I shot it, and it went in top bins. Earlier in the game, I did not shoot when I had the chance, and I regretted it. I saw the opportunity, so my foot hit the ball, and it went in. I felt like I was going insane. It was the longest shot I have ever taken. It felt nice.”

The defender says he feels comfortable with his defensive teammates on the backline and goalkeeper Joseph Garrity in goal. Parklane tested Garrity early in the game when their breakaway almost led to a goal.

Garrity came off his line and slid for the ball. As he made the save, he took a knee to the face of the Parklane attacker. He was alright and went back in the game, but he was a little slow getting up.

“I saw him coming up for the ball, and I knew he would grab it. I saw him get hit,” Ellis said. “I know him. He has a hard head, so he is going to pull through. Even if he did not play again, I trusted Parker in goal.”