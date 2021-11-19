Crime reports: Nov. 19, 2021
Published 7:00 am Friday, November 19, 2021
Natchez Police Department
No arrests
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on Main Street.
Accident on Highland Boulevard.
Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Accident on St. Catherine Street.
False alarm on Brightwood Road.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on Watts Avenue.
Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Auburn Avenue.
Reports — Monday
Civil matter on Garden Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.
Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.
Abandoned vehicle on Brightwood Avenue.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
Intelligence report on Northgate Road Suite D.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Devereux Drive.
Malicious mischief on Oakland Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Shots fired on Watts Avenue.
Loud noise/music on Jackson Street.
Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Gabrielle Ann Carman, 40, 2976 Bop Prairie Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.
Gregory Jamal Hammett, 28, 258 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and controlled substance violation. Held without bond.
Roy Ray III, 21, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.
Emmett Burns Robson, 80, 24 South Circle Drive, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Released on $500.00 bond.
Roderrick J. Williams, 37, 2716 Marquette Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Three intelligence reports on State Street.
Civil matter on Grafton Circle.
Intelligence report on North Palestine Road.
False alarm on Parkview Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Dollar General.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South/Roux 61.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/City Limits.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/County Line.
Traffic stop on Kingston Hilltop.
Traffic stop on U.S. 84.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Puckett Machinery Company.
Shots fired on Magnolia Avenue.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Monday
Malicious mischief on State Street.
Intelligence report on Owl Lane.
Intelligence report on Kingston Road.
Accident on North Palestine Road.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Accident on U.S. 61 North/First United Pentecostal Church.
Civil matter on Old U.S. 84 No. 1.
Shoplifting on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop at Natchez Powersports.
Traffic stop on U.S. 84.
Juvenile problem on Fieldview Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Dunbar Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South Bowie Outfitters.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Grove Acres Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South/Natchez Toyota.
Traffic stop on White Apple Road.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Sports Center.
Domestic disturbance on Crown Court.
Two traffic stops on Cranfield Road.
Suspicious activity on Leesdale Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Canvas Back Court.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Keon Leonard, 19, 713 6th Street Ferriday, on a P&P Violation.
Anthony Curry, 34, 314 Iowa Street, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to pay for simple burglary.
Whittleygay Brandi Stapp, 39 284 Metcalf Road, Clayton, on a P&P Violation.
Tommy Kennan, 35, 246 Eagle Road, Vidalia, on a P&P violation.
J’Koby Jones, 30, 115 Weaver Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I and obstruction of justice.
Charles Lyles, 35, 106 Freeman Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I, obstruction of justice, P&P violation, expired tags, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and resisting with force.
Holli Koch, 43, 2242 EE Wallace Boulevard, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Robert M. Johnson, 48, 120 Margaret Circle, Clayton, on charges of illegal use of controlled substances in presence of a minor, improper supervision of a minor and possession of schedule I.
Marcus Garrett, 29, P.O. Box 933 Jena, Court Sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation, a fine of $1,000 court costs of $492.50.
Damieon Stephens, 18, 111 Lynwood Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to 12 months probation, six months suspension and 90 days of community service for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor and unlawful sale to minor.
Barry Lee Wallace, 55, 311 6th Street Ferriday, court sentenced to careless 10 days default and fees of $320 for careless operation of a motor vehicle.
Kudarrian R. Frazier, 39, 657 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 15 days default, fines and court costs of $550 for dogs at large.
Jessie May Tolbert, 46, 980 Kentucky Lane, Waterproof, court sentenced to 30 days default, no contact for stalking victim.
Sam Wells Jr. 47, 27393 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple burglary, theft of items greater than $1,000, criminal damage to property.
Lavonda Chatman, 36, 110 S. Division Street, Derrider, on introduction of contraband into a penal institution., possession of contraband in a penal institution and possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute.
Tiffany Nicole Juncay, 39, 786 Andrus Street, Marksville, on principle to introduction of contraband, principle to possession of schedule II with intent to distribute.
Reports — Wednesday
Wednesday
Theft on Lee Street
Business Burglary on Louisiana 569
Nuisance animals on Moose lodge Road
Medical call on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on Park Drive
Miscellaneous call on US84
Carnal Knowledge of Juvenile on Ronald Drive
Reckless driving on US84
Fire on US84
Loose horses on Levee Road
Medical call on Franklin Street
Welfare check on 314 Green Acres Road
Disturbance on Park Drive
Fire on Rabb Road
Business burglary on US84
Unwanted person on Smith Lane
Unwanted person on US84