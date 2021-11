Feb. 26, 1953 – Nov. 18, 2021

Jimmie McKey, 68, of Woodville, MS, passed away at her home on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. She was born on February 26, 1953, in Woodville to the late Jim and Oleta Wilkinson. She was a member of Woodville Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held, graveside at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Warren Whitaker, Sr. officiating under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

Jimmie is survived by her husband, Dane McKey of Woodville; one son, Milton James McKey and wife, Jessica of Hessmer, LA; four sisters and two grandchildren, Maxwell James McKey and Thomas Dane McKey.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sue Carter.