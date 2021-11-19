Dec. 10, 1947 – Nov. 14, 2021

NATCHEZ – Private memorial services for Tyrone Bailey, 73, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Vicksburg will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Tyrone was born Dec. 10, 1947, in Chicago, the son of Gladys M. Bailey and Cornelius Bailey. He was a 1966 graduate of John M. Harlan High School in Chicago, IL and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. Mr. Bailey served three years in the United State Army and worked for the Post Office Service. He was a member of the Greater St. John Baptist Church in Chicago, IL. In his leisure, he enjoyed sports-baseball, basketball and football.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Tyrone leaves to cherish his memories: brother, DuWayne C. Bailey; sister-in-law, Vera Wallace Bailey; niece, Martori D. Bailey; nephews, Kasson D. Bailey and Asa Wm. Bailey; special niece, Alisa Banks and a host of cousins and friends.

