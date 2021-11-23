Miss-Lou football players named to MAIS All-Star team
Published 12:15 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021
The MAIS has announced its selection of all-stars Saturday. Here are the student athletes from Miss-Lou who made the All-Star Team. Games will be played Dec. 3 at Jackson Prep.
1A-2A-3A MAIS All-Star White Team
- Centreville Academy’s Ben McGregor
- Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s Andrew Sessions
1A-2A-3A MAIS All-Star Blue Team
- Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s Roderick “Slim” Bailey
- Centreville Academy’s Caleb Kinabrew
4A-5A-6A MAIS All-Star White Team
- Adams County Christian School’s Jamar Kaho Jr.
4A-5A-6A MAIS All-Star Blue Team
- Cathedral’s Christian Wright
- Adams County Christian School’s Michael Anderson Jr., unable to play due to injury
- Adams County Christian School’s Kamrom Barnes
- Adams County Christian School’s Kyron Barnes