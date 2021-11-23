Sept. 5, 1955 – Nov. 14, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jimmy Fells, 66, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Nov. 14, 2021, at his residence in Natchez, MS, will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Natchez, MS with Rev. Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow under the directions of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez and Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until service time.

Jimmy was born on Sept. 5, 1955, in Natchez, MS, to George Fells and Carrie Smith Fells.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; one sister, Carrie Tyner; one brother, Cleveland Fells; one niece, Tammy Fells; two nephews, Kenrick Fells and Demone Tyner.

Jimmy leaves to cherish his memories two sisters, Jessie Conrad of Natchez, MS and Clara Fells of Houston, TX; one brother, George Fells Jr. and companion, Dale Jackson of Baton Rouge, LA; three nieces, Theresa Fells, Kennedy Fells both of Baton Rouge, LA and Angela Fells of Minneapolis, Minnesota; four nephews, Patrick Fells of Houston, TX, Cedrick Green and wife, Juanita of Natchez, MS, Chayse Fells and Lamont Fells and wife, Christine all of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of other relatives and friends.