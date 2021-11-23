Lady Bulldogs hustle past Amite County

NATCHEZ — Lady Bulldog point guard Nyla Poole flashed, leaped and dove all over the Natchez High Gym Tuesday night. Her intense play led the Bulldogs to a 42-24 win over the Amite County Lady Trojans.

While hustle may not show up on the score sheet, her play helped Destinee Scott score 18, and Mercedes Sewell score 10 points in the game. Head Coach Alphaka

Moore told her team they did a good job hustling in the locker room following the game. Poole said she was not tired from all of her efforts on the court.

“I’m used to playing the whole game and pressing,” Poole said. “There is a lot of adrenaline running through me when I’m pressing, so I’m not really tired. I enjoy being active and pushing myself. I do pull-ups at home when I’m bored. I enjoy actively challenging myself.”

A junior, she has matured into a little more patient player. Her decision-making has improved and so has her understanding of what teammates will do.

In the offseason, she ran track and cross country where she excelled. This fall, she took first place in the Bulldogs home meet. Her physical fitness is well suited for a high-speed, intense and aggressive playstyle.

“I like the energy and the intensity of the press. I like to be able to help trap,” Poole said. “You have to go all out and do what you have to do to win the game.”

Her attitude mirrors that of former Bulldog player Kelsey McNeal, who returned to her Alma Mater Tuesday. The point guard was Poole’s position since she started playing basketball so she feels she has grown into the position and is ready to step up and take the leadership reigns from McNeal who graduated last year.

Following the 18 point win, Moore had a challenge for her players. They need to get better at hustling, defending, dribbling, shooting and passing. Her demand for excellence is at a high standard. At the base of their whiteboard is a south state title banner from 2014. They are trying to get back to the state championship game this year.

Last year, Poole said there was one game where she made them do pushups after the game because she was not pleased with their performance. Lady Bulldogs respond to Moore’s demands by giving everything.

“We want to go as far as we can go,” Poole said. “I hate losing. We want to lay it all out on the floor.”