Rebels win over Centreville Academy shows growth

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School’s 50-33 win over Centreville Academy was the first time the Rebels played well together in their third game of the season. Head coach Mathew Freeman said they had a late start to the season because of football.

The late start meant they only had five or six practices leading up to the game against the Tigers. Three games into the 2021-2022 season, Freeman said he is already seeing growth from his team.

“Our first game, everyone was trying to jack up threes,” Freeman said. “Now we have a lot more ball movement and a lot more unselfishness. The more you play together, the more you know each other. We are nowhere near where we will be at the end of the season.”

Centreville Academy is a scrappy team that puts a lot of pressure on an offense. Freeman said they had to move the ball and find good quality looks when playing the Tigers. AC used its height inside to move the ball from the inside back out to the perimeter.

Tiqi Griffin led ACCS in scoring with 17 points. He is a leader for the Rebels and wants to play college basketball.

“He puts a lot of pressure on himself to perform,” Freeman said. “He is learning that if he can use his teammates more, then we will be better as a team.”

DeKaron McGruder, a transfer from Natchez, is also playing basketball for the Rebels. His body size and raw athleticism make a difference on the court. He had 10 points for ACCS.

“He is rebounding well too. I had no idea he would be a good basketball player,” Freeman said. “He has a chance to be a big player for us this season.”

Freeman also referred to Rebel player Tyson Young as his “Swiss Army Knife.”

“He rebounds, shoots, and passes well,” Freeman said. “He will do everything you ask of him and more.”