Jerry Dean Myers Ellis

Jan. 13, 1949 – Nov. 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Jerry Dean Ellis, 72, of New Hope, MN, formerly of Natchez, who died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in New Hope, will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Leroy White, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask upon entering.

Jerry Dean was born on January 13, 1949, to Lovenia Johnson and John Myers. She attended and graduated from Job Corps in New York. She was a retired caretaker who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Clifton Ellis; and her godmother who raised her, Ms. Martin.

Jerry Dean leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Ralph, Clifton, & Orrick Myers; daughter, Chiffon Myers; brother, Robert Lee Johnson Myers; sister, Viola Ellis; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

