Mississippi Highway Patrol set to ramp up enforcement for Thanksgiving holiday 

Jackson, MS – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 6 a.m., and conclude Sunday, Nov. 28, at midnight, MHP officials said.

State Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on state and federal highways and interstate systems to reduce reckless driving, speeding, and distracted driving issues. Safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the period to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers. During the 2020 period, MHP investigated 246 crashes with six fatalities and made 115 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

“With many Mississippians traveling to spend Thanksgiving with their families and friends, we would like to remind citizens that it is up to each of us to keep the roads safe,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol will work to keep citizens safe by promoting seatbelt usage, deterring speeding and distracted driving, and removing impaired drivers from our roadways. We encourage motorists to do their part by practicing responsible driving habits. Slow down, avoid distracted driving, and always wear a seatbelt.”

“MHP will emphasize traffic enforcement throughout the Thanksgiving Travel Period to reduce unsafe driving behavior, which leads to crashes and deaths on Mississippi roadways. Our mission is to offer our assistance and provide safety for the many travelers throughout the holiday so that everyone can have a Happy Thanksgiving,” said Colonel Randy Ginn.