Mississippi Highway Patrol set to ramp up enforcement for Thanksgiving holiday 

Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, November 24, 2021

By Staff Reports

Mississippi Highway Patrol officers pictured from left are troopers Derrick Qualls, Ivana Williams and Julian Wells. (File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

Jackson, MS – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2021 Thanksgiving  Holiday Travel Enforcement Period on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 6 a.m., and conclude Sunday, Nov. 28, at midnight, MHP officials said. 

State Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on state and federal highways and  interstate systems to reduce reckless driving, speeding, and distracted driving  issues. Safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the period to enforce child  restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers. During the 2020  period, MHP investigated 246 crashes with six fatalities and made 115 DUI arrests  on state and federal highway systems. 

“With many Mississippians traveling to spend Thanksgiving with their families  and friends, we would like to remind citizens that it is up to each of us to keep the  roads safe,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol  will work to keep citizens safe by promoting seatbelt usage, deterring speeding and  distracted driving, and removing impaired drivers from our roadways. We  encourage motorists to do their part by practicing responsible driving habits. Slow  down, avoid distracted driving, and always wear a seatbelt.” 

“MHP will emphasize traffic enforcement throughout the Thanksgiving Travel  Period to reduce unsafe driving behavior, which leads to crashes and deaths on  Mississippi roadways. Our mission is to offer our assistance and provide safety for  the many travelers throughout the holiday so that everyone can have a Happy  Thanksgiving,” said Colonel Randy Ginn.

