SHOP LOCAL: Miss-Lou business owners extend hours for holiday shoppers

NATCHEZ — While some may brave the long lines of corporate retailers in larger cities on Black Friday, the Miss-Lou’s small business owners are aiming to please so area residents can get their holiday shopping done right at home.

Debbie Hudson, president of the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce, encouraged everyone to shop locally this holiday season so that “the money stays here.”

With great deals offered by many local merchants, shopping local is a win-win for all, she said.

“Not only is it an economic benefit to our community but our local business owners are trying really hard to please and help people here.”

For those who cannot resist the superstores, Walmart in Natchez and Vidalia both close at 11 p.m. on Nov. 24 and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Nov. 26.

Many other businesses are staying open longer, including on Sunday.

Tom Vigil, owner at Franklin Street Relics at 512 Franklin St., said the store will be open for extended hours this weekend to allow ample room for holiday shoppers to pop in.

Franklin Street Relics houses more than 50 vendors with a variety of locally made products and gifts, he said.

“We have 54 vendors and thousands and thousands of products,” he said. “Some of them will be 10, 15 or 20 percent off for Black Friday. We’re normally 10 to 5 but were opening 8:30 a.m. and will stay open until 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We might extend that if things are going well.”

For unique, handmade jewels and gifts for that special someone, Rise N. Shine at 415 Main St. is open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The store will also start opening Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. just for the holiday season, owner Melissa Vaughan said.

Wyatt Craig, owner of Sports Center-Rex Team Sports, 305 Sgt. Prentiss Drive, also said Black Friday sales would last through the weekend.

“We will have a ton of Black Friday sales going Friday and Saturday and on Sunday and Monday,” Craig said. “They can also get Gift Cards back with their purchase.”

The store will be open normal hours Friday and Saturday and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., he said.

Rushing Boots & Shoe Shop, located at 305 EE Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, La., will be closed Thanksgiving Day and will reopen 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. The store will also have extended weekend hours for the holiday season and will stay open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Emily Mason, manager at RRUS & Co., 1011 Carter St., Vidalia, La., said the store will be having a Black Friday sale and will also be open for Small Business Saturday.

The store opens 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, and carries a lot of giftable items for the holiday season, such as clothing, home décor, jewelry, candles, bath and body care and shoes, she said.

Catherine Oswalt at the Painted Petal, 401 Main St., said her store will also have special discounts and extended weekend hours for Black Friday.

The store will open for usual store hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and will also be open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, she said.

“We will have a pull a discount at checkout, where shoppers can pull a random discount at checkout for up to 30 percent off of their purchase,” she said.

For your clothing and gifting needs, Katies Ladies Apparel at 140 Liberty Road will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during normal business hours.

For your fragrance needs, Southern Flair at 1106 Carter St., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday during normal business hours.

One of a Kind at 409 Main St. — which holds an array of holiday decorations and treats — will also have extended weekend hours for the holiday season. They will be open during normal business hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and are also open every Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. until Christmas.