James Marvin Thomas

NATCHEZ – James “Jimmy” Marvin Thomas, 79, of Natchez, MS, went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.

Jimmy diligently worked as a journeyman electrician in Natchez and the surrounding area for over 40 years, where he was a proud member of the Local 480 of the IBEW. He lit many lights in the industry, as well as the community. One could often see Jimmy riding around town in his treasured blue Chevette. After his retirement he became an aeromodelling enthusiast and held membership in the Academy of Model Aeronautics. His constant pursuit and study of academics made him a true erudite scholar. He was a member of Kingston Methodist Church in Natchez. His favorite hymn was “The Church in the Wildwood.” He thoroughly enjoyed “dinner on the grounds” and anything made from a potato. He hated Jell-O.

He will be remembered for his commitment to passing knowledge on to his apprentices, wit, candor, and dedication to his family. For over 50 faithful years Jimmy loved his wife, Carrie Greene Thomas, who preceded him in death. A wonderful grandfather, he delighted in taking all his grandchildren on lively bike rides. He would want everyone that loved him to know that he finally made it home.

He is survived by his son, Howard (Olivia) Thomas and son-in-law Todd Sanders; grandchildren, Savannah (Kenny) Roberson, Elijah Thomas, Zane Thomas, Thomas Sanders, and Anna Laura Sanders; great grandchild, Gary Roberson; brother, Ronnie (Gloria) Thomas and nephew, Chad (Kasey) Thomas. He is also preceded in death by his loving daughter, Cherie Thomas Sanders and parents James Van “Rip” and Freda Thomas.

A memorial service in Natchez will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Kingston Methodist Church, Natchez or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.