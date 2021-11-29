Season of Wishes: Monetary or volunteer support needed in red kettle army

NATCHEZ — One of the first signs that the season of giving is upon us are volunteers ringing bells by red kettle taking up donations for the Salvation Army.

Brenda Kates, the service center director of the Salvation Army Southwest Mississippi regional office said the 2021 bell ringing campaign kicked off last weekend and will continue through Christmas Eve.

Salvation Army’s regional office in McComb helps people recover from disasters and financial emergencies in nine counties — including Adams County — and three Louisiana parishes.

The McComb office supports families in need in Adams, Amite, Lincoln, Lawrence, Walthall, Pike, Wilkinson, Franklin and Jefferson counties and Concordia, Catahoula and Washington parishes, Kates said.

With a lot of ground to cover, volunteers are needed in all of those areas, she said.

“Our volunteer base has been down for the past couple of years. We once averaged around 2,000 volunteers. Last year we may have had 500 and we need a lot more,” she said. “That has carried over into 2021.”

Donations taken up at Christmastime help Salvation Army provide year-round support to people in need.

Most recently, Kates said Salvation Army assisted Adams County families with the annual Angel Tree program, a Thanksgiving meal distribution and through disaster assistance.

Kates said those interested in volunteering with Salvation Army, whether for community service credit for school or just out of desire to help out a good cause, can call 601-600-2020.

People can also support monetarily by either dropping a donation into the red kettle outside of their local Walmart or mailing donations to P.O. Box 488, McComb, MS, 39648. Checks should be made payable to Salvation Army, she said.