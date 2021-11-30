Man dies in domestic shooting incident; girlfriend says it was self-defense

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — A woman reportedly shot and killed her boyfriend during domestic dispute Sunday evening Concordia Parish and says it was self-defense.

Brandy Spears, the public affairs director with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident at 277 Luttrell Road in Concordia Parish just after 8 p.m. Sunday, where a caller stated she had been beaten and had shot her boyfriend, who was still present on the property.

Upon their arrival, deputies made contact with Latoya Smith and Lakendrick Smith, age 41, who appeared who appeared to be the victim of a gunshot.

Latoya Smith told deputies that Lakendrick Smith had been fighting and choking her in front of her infant child. She also had an active “no contact order” from a previous domestic violence incident with Lakendrick Smith, Spears said.

Lakendrick Smith was transported to Trinity Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Latoya Smith has not been charged at this time, Spears said. She added the incident remains under investigation.