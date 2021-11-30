Smith captains young Storm team

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter senior midfielder Chloe Smith dribbled up the field before making a pass to a teammate in practice Monday. The Storm were working on a drill to facilitate ball movement following a kickoff ahead of a game on Tuesday.

Delta Charter’s season got off to a strong start this weekend at the Pineville Tournament where they placed second. They tied with Leesville 1-1; defeated Buckeye 7-0; and lost to Grant 4-1. Emma Graves had four goals in the tournament, Smith had three and Chloe Geoghagen scored two.

For Smith, it was a better start than what she was expecting for her senior season. Head coach Christal McGlothin said 10 of her 21 players are seventh- and eighth-graders. They are a young and inexperienced team.

“I thought since we had so many new players we would be learning a lot,” Smith said. “We played better than I expected.”

Four years ago, Smith was in the same shoes as McGlothin begged her to join the team. The aggressive and adrenaline inducing nature of the game is what drew her to fall in love with the sport. She said soccer also gives her something to work for because it is not easy.

In the offseason, she plays soccer for the Miss-Lou soccer club or she is involved with the cheer team. She takes her experience and imparts it on young players who are finding their roles on the team.

This requires a lot of patience, Smith said. She wants her teammates to love the game and want to win as much as she does.

“I know how intimidating it can be at first,” Smith said. “Once you learn, it gets so much better. My advice to my teammates is to put yourself in uncomfortable positions. It is the only way you can improve. If you work hard for something you will reach your own goals. You have to put in your own time and live for it.”

The team is a family and is one she does not want to leave, she said. As it’s captain, there are responsibilities which come with the armband. It is her second year to take on the leadership role, she said. Her goal this season is to score more goals than she has in past seasons and to be a good captain to her teammates.

“You have to be able to support and teach with constructive criticism,” Smith said. “You have to be patient. You always set an example and show others what they are supposed to do.”