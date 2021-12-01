Bulldogs score 18 points in fourth quarter, avoid upset

WOODVILLE — Javeon Walker finished with a game-high 19 points and Elvis Jenkins poured in 16 points as the Natchez High School Bulldogs needed a big fourth quarter to defeat the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats 51-33 last Tuesday night.

Even though Natchez High won the game by 18 points, Bulldogs head coach David Haywood said he was not at all pleased with the team’s performance on either end of the court, adding that the final score was a lot closer than it should have been.

“We didn’t really play well. We had some sloppy turnovers, some rushed shots. Defensively, we were doing too much fouling. Too many reach-ins on steals. But we came out with the win,” Haywood said. “We’re teaching them to become men. That’s what we’re doing in practice today (Wednesday). Last night was an example of what this generation is made of. Our energy, our execution was too inconsistent.”

Natchez High only led Wilkinson County 13-9 after one quarter of play before outscoring the Wildcats 11-6 in the second quarter for a 24-15 lead. However, the Wildcats responded by outscoring the Bulldogs 14-9 in the third quarter to trail just 33-29 by quarter’s end.

But any thoughts of the MHSAA Class 3A Wildcats pulling off the upset over the Class 5A Bulldogs were thwarted when Natchez High put up 18 points in the fourth quarter while limiting Wilkinson County to just four points.

Cameron Woodard led the Wildcats with 12 points while Jeffrey Anderson Jr. and O.J. Packnett each had seven points.

And while the Bulldogs held Wilkinson County to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters, Haywood said that should have happened in all four quarters. He then said that he wasn’t pleased with “anything” during the game.

“The way we played, it’s not winning basketball,” Haywood said.

Natchez High (3-3) plays host to Vicksburg High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Wilkinson County girls 46, Natchez High 39

WOODVILLE — The Wilkinson County High School Lady Wildcats ended Natchez High School’s three-game winning streak with a stunning 46-39 victory over the Lady Bulldogs last Tuesday night.

Natchez High dropped to 4-3 overall and hosts Vicksburg High School Friday at 6 p.m. The Lady Gators are 6-3 overall after defeating Northwest Rankin High School 71-56 last Tuesday night for their second straight win. Vicksburg has won six of its last seven games after an 0-2 start to the season.