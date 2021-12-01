May 16, 1928 – Nov. 30, 2021

WOODVILLE – Graveside services for Millard DeLeon Nettles, Jr., 93, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Natchez will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 05,2021, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodville, MS with Dr. Robbie Savant officiating.

Burial will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 05, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Nettles was born May 16, 1928, in Woodville, MS, the son of Millard DeLeon Nettles, Sr. and Hattie Mae Roy Nettles.

He was Baptized in 1938 at his home church, Main Street Natchez, The First Baptist Church. He loved the men in his Sunday School Class and continued to sit in his pew until he could no longer manage because of health reasons. He was with them in Spirit with his Bible and the sermon on the Television.

Mr. Nettles was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lena Mae Thornton Nettles; granddaughter, Kathryn N. Spann and grandson, Kyle R. McDonough.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Gail Day Nettles, of Natchez, MS; daughter, Shandolyn N. Jones, of Natchez, MS; Kimberly N. Lindsey and husband, David Lindsey; grandsons, Hunter Lindsey, Tyler Lindsey and granddaughter, Bella Moore; son, Timothy D. Nettles and wife, Jeannine R. Nettles; grandsons, Morgan Nettles, Mason Nettles and Matthew Nettles; daughter, Sherry N. Bearden and husband, E. Charles Bearden; granddaughter, Monica Ellen McDonough; son, William Edward Nettles; daughter, Betty Lou Nettles; granddaughter, Madelyn Strozier, great grandson, Peyton Strozier; granddaughter, Farrar B. Crigler and husband, Scott Crigler; great grandsons, Roarke Brown, Allen Crigler and Jack Crigler; great granddaughters, Alison Spann and Emily Spann; grandson, Eric Brown and wife, Jessica Brown; great grandsons, Logan Brown and Christian Brown; great granddaughters, McKenzie Brown and Cadence Brown and one sibling, a sister, Sandra Gayle Nettles.

Pallbearers will be Morgan Nettles, Mason Nettles, Hunter Lindsey, Tyler Lindsey, Peyton Strozier and Roarke Brown.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene Barnes and Dean Nettles.

Any memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.