Miss-Lou Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae chapter hosts World AIDS Day vigil

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff department lights flashed in the night sky on Broadway as a group of about 75 people gathered on the Natchez Bluff at the Gazebo. Red balloons floated in the air and red candles shone.

Miss-Lou’s Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae chapter held a World AIDS day vigil to inform the public ways to prevent HIV, how to get tested and to advocate for healthier living. Officers with the Adams County Sheriffs Office and the Natchez Police Department were present and Merit Health provided literature for the event.

Angela James, president of the Natchez Chapter, thanked the crowd for coming.

“I hope your heart is gladdened by what we are doing today by coming together,” James said.