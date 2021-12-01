Rebels roll to win over Rams

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School set the tone for its varsity boys’ game against Wilkinson County Christian Academy with an impressive first quarter and backed that up with a strong third quarter as the Rebels rolled to a 68-47 win over the Rams last Tuesday night.

Led by Tiqi Griffin, DK McGruder and Jamar Kaho Jr., ACCS jumped out to a 20-9 lead over WCCA at the end of the first quarter. The Rebels took a 34-20 lead into halftime before outscoring the rams 21-12 in the third quarter for a commanding 55-32 advantage.

Griffin led all scorers with 23 points while McGruder finished with 16 points and Kaho Jr. added 12 points.

“We just came out running and got some easy steals which led to some easy lay-ups. We got out on them quick,” Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman said. “We relied on our defense to force some turnovers. Tiqi, DK and Jamar had a lot of rebounds. They had like eight dunks. They were able to get a lot of transition buckets.”

WCCA not only had issues with turnovers, but getting shots to fall for much of the game. Yet the Rams were able to outscore ACCS 15-13 in the fourth quarter. Roderick Bailey led WCCA with 18 points and Andrew Sessions had 13 points.

“We’re getting better each game. We’re starting to play better as a team,” Freeman said. “We’re looking forward to the mid-season slate.”

ACCS (2-2) traveled to Liberty to take on Amite School Center Thursday night.

Efforts to reach ACCS junior varsity girls’ and varsity girls’ head basketball coach Richy Spears for results from their games against WCCA were unsuccessful.