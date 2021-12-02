Sept. 8, 2001 – July 31, 2021

NATCHEZ – Graveside memorial services for Bill Hunt Calvin, Jr., 20, of Natchez, who died Saturday, July 31, 2021, will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Sandi Hickombottom officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

You are required to wear a mask and we are practicing social distancing.

Bill was born Sept. 8, 2001, in Natchez, the son of Kawana Woods and Bill Hunt Calvin, Sr. He received his education in the Natchez Public School District, where he participated in the choir. Bill was employed as a server at one of Natchez’s premier restaurants. Mr. Calvin was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Vision Center. Bill was a fun-loving person who enjoyed music, video games, social media and family.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill Hunt, Willie A.D. “Nig” Jones and Joseph Lott; his great grandparents, Willie and Leola “Sal” Hickombottom and uncles, Ray Charles Jones, Glen Jones and Mr. Oliver.

Bill leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; brothers, KeyonDerrious Jones, Jacoby Jones, Desmond McGuire, James Griffin, Braxton Calvin and Brayden Nickelson; sisters, Deneishio “Mookie” Jones, Jeremi’yana Ealey and Breyonti Nickelson; grandmothers, Deloris Calvin and Bobbie Jean Lott; aunts, Keisha Thompson (Eric), Carolyn Jones Oliver, Shelia Jones, Kila S. Blanton (Michael), Vera Sims, Lawanda G. Buchannan and Mildred Davis (Tommy); uncles, Terry Calvin, Sr., Shonrell Calvin (KerTrena), Deandrew Calvin, James Proby (Constance), L.J. Proby (Catina), Fred Carter (Rhonda), Zachary Robinson (Kizzy), Albert Edward Jewel and Charles Hickombottom (Stephanie) and a host of other nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com