March 13, 1968 – Nov. 29, 2021

FERRIDAY – Memorial services for Kellie Renee Welch, 53, of Vidalia, LA, who departed this earthly life on Nov. 29, 2021, at her residence in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Crossbridge Church of God in Ferriday, LA, with Bro. Trey Caldwell officiating.

Visitation service will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Crossbridge Church of God from 1 p.m. until service time.

Kellie was born on March 13, 1968, in Natchitoches, LA, to Lonnie Earl Welch and Carol Annette Welch. Kellie fought a hard fight and God decided to heal her on the other side. Kellie was a loving mother and “Honey” to her grandchildren.

Kellie will be reunited in heaven with her brother, David Welch and her sisters, Dedra Green and Debra Welch; her two grandchildren, Taunton Peek and Jude Dallalio; alongside many more family members and friends.

Kellie leaves to cherish her memories four children, Rebecca Caldwell and husband, Trey, Hailey Guillory and husband, Terrance, Austin Peek and wife, Jessica and Shelbie Dallalio and husband, Logan; parents, Lonnie and Carol Welch; one brother, Mark Welch and wife, Dorafay; four grandchildren, Abigail “Laine” Guillory, Silas Peek, Oliver Dallalio and Milo Dallalio and a host of other relatives and friends.