July 9, 1945 – Nov. 28, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Landy Bernard Isaac, 76, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Stanford Cruel officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday, 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing at the visitation.

Landy was born July 9, 1945, the son of Leola Isaac and Beverly Isaac, Sr. Mr. Isaac was a member of Daughters of Zion Baptist Church and the Linwood Society. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Beverly Isaac, Jr.; sister, Queen Elizabeth Belton; grandmother, Melissa Varnado and grandfather, Elzy Isaac, Sr.

Landy leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Martha Mae Isaac; son; Landy Wilson; godson, Brian Isaac; daughters, Delihia Isaac-Baldwin (Patrick, Sr.), Jennifer Isaac and Glenda Wilson-Fleming (Anthony); brother, Cornelius Isaac (Rosie Lee); sisters, Rosa Mae Isaac and Willie Mae Minor; 9 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com