Mark Anthony Fountain

Published 2:44 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE – Services for Mark Anthony “Pea Pickle” Fountain, 54, of Fayette, MS, who died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be at Jefferson County High School Auditorium in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Victor Wills officiating.  Burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fayette under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

