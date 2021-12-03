‘I can do it,’ Good citizen recipient loves solving problems

NATCHEZ — Emma Braley, a senior at Concordia Parish Academy, said she loves to tackle challenging tasks with an “I can do it myself” attitude.

This applies to both figuring out complicated equations in math class and fixing her own car.

It’s not until she gets really stuck on a problem that she will go to her math teacher or will Face Time with her dad, Todd Braley, to ask for help, she said.

Braley is the 2021 senior at CPA to receive the Sidney A. Murray Jr. Citizenship Award, which is presented to a kind-hearted student in each grade level and at each school in Concordia Parish.

“I was honestly shocked,” Braley said of getting the award. “When it was announced on the intercom that I got it, I was surprised because I’m pretty quiet in school. It’s a good feeling and it’s good to know that being nice has an effect on people.”

Braley calls herself the Tomboy in her family. Lives with her mom Kellye Maymard and two sisters, one who is a massage therapist and another who is a beautician.

“I could never do any of that girly stuff,” she said.

Braley plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Lafayette and become an engineer like her dad.

“I love figuring things out,” she said. “When my car has a problem, instead of taking it to someone to get it fixed I will watch videos on YouTube and sometimes think ‘I can do that myself.’”

Braley is a dual enrollment student who is on track to receive an associate’s degree with her high school diploma when she graduates in May, she said. Braley is also a member of the National Beta Club for advanced students.

In her spare time away from school, Braley said she works at The Café in Vidalia and enjoys deer and duck hunting.