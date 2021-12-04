Cathedral sweeps Centreville

CENTREVILLE — With the game still very much on the line late in the fourth quarter, Cathedral High School’s Lauren Dunbar, Maddie Verucchi and Huddy Lees each came through in the clutch as the Lady Green Wave hung on for a 52-50 win over the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers last Thursday night.

“The girls played some wonderful defense toward the end of the game,” Lady Green Wave head coach Bernita Dunbar said. “We were up one when Lauren picked up a good charge for us. Maddie went to the line and made one of two free throws. They missed a shot and Huddy got a great rebound for us go get the ball back for us to our end of the court.”

Coach Dunbar added that both Lees and Dunbar went to the line with time winding down with Lauren Dunbar making two pivotal free throws of her own.

“They played well as a unit and hung in there and got the win for us,” coach Dunbar said.

Cate Drane led Cathedral with 28 points while Lauren Dunbar finished with 11 points. The Lady Green Wave was able to escape with the two-point victory despite a 36-point performance by Centreville Academy’s Savannah Hailey.

Hailey was one reason the Lady Tigers were able to get back in the game after trailing the Lady Green Wave 31-22 at halftime. She made two 3-pointers in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter. She scored 11 of her 36 points in the fourth quarter. Another reason was their defense.

Dunbar noted that Cathedral made some good shots in the first half, but that was not the case in the second half. The Lady Green Wave took a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Lady Tigers 16-11 in the second quarter to take its nine-point lead at the break.

“Some good shots we made in the first half and the girls were playing as a unit in the first half. Not to say they weren’t playing as a unit in the second half,” Dunbar said. “We had a couple of turnovers and they were able to make some shots off them in the second half. Savannah made a couple of deep threes.

Lexlea Sterling chipped in with 12 points for the Lady Tigers. They outscored the Lady Green Wave 14-12 in the third quarter and 14-9 in the fourth quarter.

Cathedral (2-6) played host to Franklin Academy last Friday night.

Cathedral boys 53, Centreville Academy 42

CENTREVILLE — The Cathedral High School Green Wave defeated the Centreville Academy Tigers 53-42 last Thursday night. No other information on the game was available.

Cathedral (record not available) hosted Franklin Academy last Friday night.