Lady B event brings ‘big city’ entertainment to Natchez

NATCHEZ — “Something spectacular” is coming to the Natchez City Auditorium on Dec. 18, said Victoria Baker, a London native who is renovating a home here in Natchez.

Baker, who is known by her friends as “Lady B,” said she moved to New York about a decade ago but prefers to spend chilly winters in the South away from the big city. Some have spotted her riding a bicycle downtown with a basket up front and a poster advertising her upcoming show, “Lady B Christmas Spectacular” which is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Baker said she has met and made many friends and Natchez since her arrival here, but few realize that she is a world-renowned singer.

Baker began her performance career as a child with roles on BBC and other British television networks. She later trained to sing opera and classical music at internationally-renowned institutions, including Julliard in New York. Country Road’s Magazine says Baker has enchanted audiences from Carnegie Hall to the Lincoln Center, to the Palace in Monaco with her “angelic” soprano voice, and was recently featured on the French show Sept a Huit.

How does a British star, raised in large cities, find herself in Natchez, Mississippi?

“A friend of mine had been here before and told me they like it very much and that I should come visit and, so I did,” Baker said. “I liked it very much. I like the architecture and the people especially. Everyone is kind and that really makes a difference. I love it.”

Baker said she travels back and forth now from shows in New York to Natchez. She doesn’t have a car here, so she rides around town on a bicycle she found at Walmart.

Natchez got its first glimpse of the singer Lady B at a concert in Stanton Hall in July.

“It was well-received,” Baker said. “There were a lot of people spilling into the hall and outside. Most people were standing.”

Baker said Christmas has been her favorite time of year since she was a child. Her mother, who is from Paris, made a holiday tradition of taking her to see the city of romance every year on the holiday.

“I love Christmas because, even if you’re grown-up, you can be a kid again,” she said.

This particular concert on Nov. 18 is going to be all Christmas music, not opera, Baker said. She described the show as “big city entertainment” that many might not experience otherwise.

“I’d like to bring that here,” she said. “It’s going to be a huge show with a lot of surprises in store. We’re going to have a snow machine with snow coming down on us. There is going to be a bagpipe player and little ballerinas and a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.'”

Santa himself might also make an appearance, Baker said.

“It’s going to be for all ages. There is something for everyone, adults and kids. I hope that we’re going to make some very special Christmas memories. That is my goal.”

Baker thanked the show’s sponsors Listen Up Y’all Media and Visit Natchez and encouraged everyone to attend.

Tickets are $29 each and can be purchased in advance at ladybchristmas.com.