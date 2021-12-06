Oct. 25, 1939 – Dec. 04, 2021

NATCHEZ – Judith M. Frazier (Judy) Kempinska, 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. A combined Memorial Service for Judy and husband, Charles C. “Butch” Kempinska, who donated his body to UMMC Medical School upon his death on Dec. 7, 2019, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Natchez with the Rev. Joan Gandy officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. The Visitation will be in Stratton Chapel at 10 a.m.

Judy was born on Oct. 25, 1939, in Natchez, MS, to the late Bob F. and Carrie (Anderson) Frazier. She graduated from Natchez High School in 1957. She had a love for the stage and was very active in The Natchez Little Theatre throughout high school. She attended Texas Women’s University before returning to Natchez to begin a family. In 1972, Judy earned an Early Childhood Education degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, while working full-time and caring for three small children. She was a natural and gifted 2nd generation kindergarten teacher in the Natchez Public Schools for over 32 years, impacting the lives of hundreds of children. She had an amazing ability to recall the names and a memory of every child she taught. Anyone that knew Judy will remember her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. With deep family roots in Natchez, she enjoyed and treasured many lifelong friendships.

Judy was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Natchez, MS, where she served as Director of the Daycare Operation, Deacon and Elder. She was an active member of many education associations and committees during her career. She was member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club and Daughters of the American Revolution.

While she was a natural and gifted teacher, her family was her inspiration. Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Grandmama. She married the love of her life and childhood sweetheart, Charles C. (Butch) Kempinska, Sr., on June 4, 1960. She was by his side until he went to be with the Lord on Dec. 7, 2019.

Butch and Judy are survived by three children: son, Charles C. (Conrad) Kempinska, Jr. and his wife, Jackie of Fayetteville, GA; daughter, Kathryn Brown and her husband, Dean of Dallas, TX and daughter, Paige Stumph and her husband, Brian of Brandon, MS; six grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob (Darla) Brown; Emma Grace, Sam and Cole Stumph and Hannah Kempinska. Judy is also survived by sister-in-law, April Kempinska Laird and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Josh Brown, Jake Brown, Sam Stumph, Cole Stumph, Brian Stumph, and Dean Brown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Natchez.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to caregiver, Tonia Robinson, who helped care for both “Ms. Judy” and “Mr. Charles” and to Michelle Strong, who made special hairstyling trips to Ms. Judy’s home for the last several years.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.