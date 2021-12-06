Aug. 24, 1950 – Nov. 23, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Patsy Simpson White, 71, of Natchez, MS, who departed her earthly life on Nov. 23, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, MS, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 12 p.m. until service time at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel. Please be advised masks are required. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Mrs. Patsy was born on Aug. 24, 1950, to William R. Jackson and Josephine Ruly McQueen Jackson in Natchez, MS.

Mrs. Patsy was preceded in death by her father, William R. Jackson; mother, Josephine Ruly McQueen Jackson Gamble; three brothers, William E. Anderson, Eddie Lee Jackson and Bishop Melvin Jackson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Donald W, White; two sons, Roderick R. Simpson and wife, Nina and Eddie S. Jackson both of Natchez, MS; six grandchildren, Kaprice, Alaysha, Demari, Kamariahn, Eddie Jr. and Eden; a special sister-in-law, Deneece W. Saucier and husband, Micheal; a special friend, Barbara Gordon and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

